The 15-inch MacBook Pro: What's changed?

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2016) Price $2,399 / $2,799 $2,399 / $2,799 Dimensions 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm) 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm) Weight 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) OS macOS Sierra macOS Sierra Display 15.4-inch IPS LED 15.4-inch IPS LED Resolution 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi) 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi) Processor Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz) Intel Core i7 (2.6 GHz) / Core i7 (2.7 GHz) Memory 16 GB 16 GB Graphics Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 630 / Radeon Pro 460, Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Pro 450, Intel HD Graphics 530 / Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 530 Storage 256 / 512 GB SSD 256 / 512 GB SSD Ports Thunderbolt 3 (x4) Thunderbolt 3 (x4) Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 76 WHr, 10 hours 76 WHr, 10 hours

* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.

