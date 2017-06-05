Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

The 15-inch MacBook Pro: What's changed?

Apple's most powerful laptop gets a little faster thanks to its new 7th-gen processor.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
13m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Apple

It's been only seven months and nine days since Apple unveiled its first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and we're already looking at a refresh. It's not a redesign, so we need to peek under the hood to see what's been souped up or tweaked. The big change is the addition of Kaby Lake, Intel's latest generation processor. However, the amount of RAM remains the same, which is unfortunate for anyone hoping for a boost past 16GB. Check out the chart below to see if this upgrade is worth your time or if you'll be just fine with last year's model.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017) Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2016)
Price $2,399 / $2,799 $2,399 / $2,799
Dimensions 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm) 13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm)
Weight 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg) 4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
OS macOS Sierra macOS Sierra
Display 15.4-inch IPS LED 15.4-inch IPS LED
Resolution 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi) 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
Processor Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz) Intel Core i7 (2.6 GHz) / Core i7 (2.7 GHz)
Memory 16 GB 16 GB
Graphics Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 630 / Radeon Pro 460, Intel HD Graphics 630 Radeon Pro 450, Intel HD Graphics 530 / Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 530
Storage 256 / 512 GB SSD 256 / 512 GB SSD
Ports Thunderbolt 3 (x4) Thunderbolt 3 (x4)
Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Battery 76 WHr, 10 hours 76 WHr, 10 hours

* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.

Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file