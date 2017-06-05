The 15-inch MacBook Pro: What's changed?

It's been only seven months and nine days since Apple unveiled its first MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, and we're already looking at a refresh. It's not a redesign, so we need to peek under the hood to see what's been souped up or tweaked. The big change is the addition of Kaby Lake, Intel's latest generation processor. However, the amount of RAM remains the same, which is unfortunate for anyone hoping for a boost past 16GB. Check out the chart below to see if this upgrade is worth your time or if you'll be just fine with last year's model.
|Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2017)
|Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch (2016)
|Price
|$2,399 / $2,799
|$2,399 / $2,799
|Dimensions
|13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm)
|13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches (349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm)
|Weight
|4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
|4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
|OS
|macOS Sierra
|macOS Sierra
|Display
|15.4-inch IPS LED
|15.4-inch IPS LED
|Resolution
|2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
|2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7 (2.8 GHz) / Core i7 (2.9 GHz)
|Intel Core i7 (2.6 GHz) / Core i7 (2.7 GHz)
|Memory
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Graphics
|Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 630 / Radeon Pro 460, Intel HD Graphics 630
|Radeon Pro 450, Intel HD Graphics 530 / Radeon Pro 455, Intel HD Graphics 530
|Storage
|256 / 512 GB SSD
|256 / 512 GB SSD
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 3 (x4)
|Thunderbolt 3 (x4)
|Wireless
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Battery
|76 WHr, 10 hours
|76 WHr, 10 hours
* Specs listed are for default configurations and do not include upgrade options available at checkout.
