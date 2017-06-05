The Morning After: Monday, June 5th 2017

Warning! May contain liquid nitrogen

A total newbie tries overclocking to 7GHz

Asia's big PC show, Computex, has two competitive arenas: eSports and extreme-PC-overclocking. Even if you don't have the Counter-Strike skills to cut it it, there's always the opportunity to pour liquid nitrogen onto a PC motherboard. Total overclocking newbie Richard Lai took up the challenge.

The Assistant will ID pictures that might not require top billing.

Google Photos archiving rolls out with AI-powered suggestions

The new Archive feature recently spotted in Google Photos is now rolling out to all users, but it has an extra trick. While the Archive button lets you push more mundane photos (scans of receipts, screenshots of a random tweet, or maybe particularly personal photograph) out of the main Photos display without deleting it, there's also a new suggestion in the Assistant tab that will use its machine learning skills to find likely candidates for you. Of course, you can manually archive photos any time you like (they'll still show up in search or inside albums), but if you already have a significant Photos catalog this should make things easier.

Plastic cards may linger, but expect the big changeover soon.

Computex was a reminder that the age of the eSIM is upon us

Nestled inside your cellphone is a sliver of plastic you almost certainly never think about. Your SIM card basically stores your phone's identity and passes it along to whatever wireless carrier network you pay for. It's absolutely crucial to the way your phone operates, but wireless carriers and network companies have been plotting its demise for years. Yes, the future belongs to what's called an eSIM -- short for "embedded SIM" -- woven directly into the silicon fabric of a device's modem. eSIMs may already be in our wearables, but thanks to Intel and Microsoft, they'll wind up in our phones and PCs before long.

