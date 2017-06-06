Researchers create hydrogen fuel with artificial photosynthesis

Both supramolecules are made up of several light-harvesting ruthenium (Ru) metal ions connected to a single catalytic center made of rhodium (Rh) metal ions. The one with six Ru light absorbers produces 280 hydrogen molecules per catalyst for 10 hours, though, while the one with three Ru ions only produces 40 molecules for four hours before it stops functioning. After a series of tests, the team found that the larger supramolecule is slightly more electron-poor, making it more receptive to receiving electrons needed for photosynthesis.

By figuring out that secret, the researchers have opened up the possibility of designing even more effective molecular systems for artificial photosynthesis. It will take time, but the group (and other teams around the world) can use their findings to conjure up systems that can produce large amounts of hydrogen that we can use as fuel.