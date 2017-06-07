Lee, who headed up Google's patent strategy until 2012, was rumored to be in line for a top job within the current cabinet. The scuttlebutt was that she was being eyed to head up the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. It's not clear if that's still in the cards, but Politico has reported that despite earning praise from the current administration, Wilbur Ross has been scouting for a replacement. Whoever replaces her will need to continue to work to improve the patent regime in the US, and ensure that things don't start backsliding.

* Lee was nominated in 2014, but Congress adjourned before confirming her, so served as acting director in the interim.