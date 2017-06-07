Uber fires executive who obtained rape victim's medical records

Both news outlets understand that Alexander, CEO Travis Kalanick and senior business VP Emil Michael weren't sure that the rape claim was completely authentic. Alexander shared the files with the group, which raised the possibility that Ola (Uber's chief competitor in India) staged the incident to tarnish its rival. The exec reportedly carried the records for a year until other Uber leaders obtained the report and destroyed Alexander's copy. It's not known if there are any remaining copies floating around the company's offices.

There's no word on whether or not Alexander obtained the victim's details legally. We've asked the area's police if they can comment and will let you know if they can share anything. Whether or not he did, the revelation and its aftermath underscore Uber's frequent slowness in dealing with questionable behavior among its higher-ups. While Uber did take multiple steps to improve passenger safety in India, it didn't address Alexander until word of his activities was about to go public -- as much as the firm is doing to reevaluate itself, it's not at the point where it proactively deals with bad actors among its ranks.