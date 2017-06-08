Epic's long-awaited 'Fortnite' hits consoles and Steam July 25th

Early Access on Steam involves games that are playable, but not quite finished. Players can purchase these games knowing the titles are still in development, which also gives the creators an infusion of cash to help polish the title. We Happy Few and Ark Survival Evolved are two current examples of early access games on console. The release of Fortnite will be similar to Epic's Paragon, which released as a free-to-play title after an initial early access run. If you want to get into Fortnite early, though, you can buy a Founders Pack to play the game on July 21st, four days before the official launch. This purchase nets you extra Heroes, loot, weapons and in-game boosts as well as an exclusive weapon pack. If you're looking for a traditional boxed game experience, Gearbox Publishing has your back with a retail version for both PS4 and Xbox One.