Even Republicans think Trump tweets too much

It's not the first time that those on that side of the aisle have criticized the Trumpian addiction to 140-character missives. Majority leader Mitch McConnell has said, both publicly and privately, that he is "not a fan of the daily tweets." What's interesting, however, is that those numbers have been steadily increasing: when asked the same question back in December, only 42 percent of Republicans expressed such fatigue.

There is also broader agreement that, in general, the tweeting is proving to be an unnecessary distraction from the business of government. Plus, it's also plunged the president into a potential mess, since lawyers believe that blocking users on the site may be a first amendment violation. Not to mention, you know, the whole covfefe thing.