This is the GoPro Fusion: the company's all-in-one VR camera

We already knew from the teased image what the Fusion would look like. With its gunmetal gray exterior and grip-friendly textured edges, it's not dissimilar to the Hero5 Black. But there are some key differences. Obviously, the main one being that there are two lenses, one on the front and one on the rear.

Secondly, it's a shade bigger than the current Hero5 Black, it's also fully square, and not oblong like the teaser images implied. The two lenses are set into the body without the typical GoPro square/flat protection cap. This is so that the camera can get an unobstructed view through 180-degrees, and not just straight ahead of it.

Despite having two "equal" sides, one of them has the classic small LCD display for showing what mode the camera is in. There are of course the usual power and highlight buttons too. We weren't able to get a look at the battery, yet, but hopefully we can get a sense on how much power it packs after some time with it. For now, here's what GoPro's Fusion 360 cam will look like!