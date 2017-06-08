‘Pokémon Go’ anniversary events to take place in real life worldwide

For those in the US who can't make it to Chicago, Niantic says there will be a number of related events across the country. Additional Pokémon Go celebrations will take place across Europe from June through September. The company also teased "Pikachu Outbreak" -- an event happening in Yokohama, Japan in August where they will be testing a "unique Pokémon Go experience." And lastly, Niantic announced Solstice Event, an in-game event running from June 13th through June 20th that, among other bonuses, will include increased encounter rates for certain Pokémon.

Niantic and the Pokémon Company have launched a few in-game events in the past and it's not unreasonable to expect some game changes to be introduced for the anniversary. Pokémon Go has been downloaded over 750 million times and while game play has dropped quite a bit since it launched, there are still around 65 million users around the world.

"It's been an incredible first year for Pokémon Go thanks to the passion and dedication from the global Trainer community," John Hanke, CEO of Niantic said in a statement, "As part of the first anniversary, we'll be giving players around the world the chance to enjoy fun in-game events, engage with friends and other Trainers at real-world events, and much more."

Tickets for Pokémon Go Fest go on sale June 19th at 10AM Pacific / 1PM Eastern.