The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $100 on a Sonos subwoofer

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker (2-Pack)

Street price: $400; MSRP: $400; Deal price: $350

Here's a nice deal on our top pick for best multiroom wireless speaker system. We've only seen a couple of deals on this speaker in the past. Outside of Black Friday holiday sales, this just beats the normal deal price of $180 per speaker we've seen once before. This deal will be available until June 14th.

The Sonos Play:1 is our top pick in our guide to the best multiroom wireless speaker system. Chris Heinonen writes, "The Sonos system is the best multiroom wireless speaker system because it supports the most services, and has a wide selection of great-sounding speakers, great search features, and a well-organized app that runs on almost all major platforms. Sonos keeps its platform up to date by adding more services all the time, introducing new features like Trueplay room-correction technology, and updating its models. The Sonos user experience is the best of any of the multiroom wireless speaker systems currently available. The Play:1 sounds great on its own and is an affordable entry point to the Sonos system. A pair in stereo mode sounds even better."

Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer

Street price: $700; MSRP: $700; Deal price: $600

A new best price on our subwoofer pick for best wireless multiroom speaker system from Sonos. We've only seen this subwoofer go on sale from it's $700 street price down to $650 in the past, so this $100 drop makes for the best deal we've seen to date. Like the Sonos Play:1 deal, this subwoofer will be on sale until June 14th.

The Sonos Sub is our subwoofer pick in our guide to the best multiroom wireless speaker system. Chris Heinonen writes, "Sonos's tight control of its ecosystem means you're mostly limited to buying its speakers, but those speakers come at a variety of prices and all sound excellent. The Sub pairs with any other Sonos to add deep bass with no wires."

Heinonen continued, "The best part about a multiroom wireless speaker system compared with a series of Bluetooth speakers is that it connects directly to the Internet instead of relying on your phone or computer—this means calls, texts, and other notifications won't interrupt playback. And you can play different music in different rooms, or group them together, all while maintaining independent volume control on each unit. Sonos has made these setups for longer than anyone, and its experience shows at every level of its product. Sonos's apps are among the most polished available and offer unified search across every service you subscribe to—including Apple Music. And Sonos supports its products for as long as you own them. This includes adding new features via firmware updates to maintain its lead in the face of stiffer competition, like Trueplay room-correction technology."

GoPro Hero5 Black

Street price: $400; MSRP: $400; Deal price: $350

This is a new low price on our top pick for best action camera, the GoPro Hero5 Black. This is the first big drop we've seen on this action cam in the relatively brief time it has been on the market.

The GoPro Hero5 Black is our top pick in our guide to the best action cameras. Ben Keough writes, "The Hero5 Black builds on the success of its predecessor (and our previous pick), the Hero4 Silver, with new features that significantly enhance its usability. The built-in waterproofing is the most important addition, since it means you can shoot anywhere, anytime, without fiddling with a case. But owners will also appreciate the camera's intuitive touchscreen interface, image stabilization, and voice control. And it's a relative bargain, too: Despite the expanded feature set, the new flagship GoPro costs $100 less than the old Hero4 Black."

Accell Home or Away Power Station

Street price: $18; MSRP: $20; Deal price: $12

A new low on this portable surge protector at $12 for either the black or white colors. This surge protector, while always affordable, usually sits between $15 and $20, so this is a nice pickup if you find yourself working away from home with any regularity.

The Accell Home or Away Power Station is our top pick in our Best Portable Power Strip With USB guide. Nick Guy writes, "The best power strip for travel in North America is the Accell Home or Away Power Station, which sells for $20 or less and comes in black or white. This is our pick for the second year in a row, a decision we made after researching dozens of models, extensively testing the eight best specified and designed, and using the Home or Away for more than a year. With three outlets and two USB power ports, it should be able to keep a couple's devices charged on the go. It's smaller and lighter than any other travel model we tested, but will still fit even the bulkiest AC adapters, and unlike a surprising number of other models, it covers only one socket in a duplex wall outlet."

