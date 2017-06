TNT is premiering its new drama "Claws" this Sunday, but if you miss the first showing on the network itself, you can catch an encore on Twitter.

TNT's parent company, Turner, streamed TBS' "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" on Twitter in April. But in a statement, the company said that "Claws" will be the first basic cable drama to stream on the platform, which Twitter confirmed to Engadget.