'Star Wars Battlefront II' campaign looks like a spin-off movie

Importantly EA is promising free themed seasons, adding new content (including extra heroes, weapons, maps and more) in the future. It'll help to ensure anyone that buys into the game will be able to play every part of the game, a year down the line. Those that preorder Battlefront II will also get early access to beta tests, too. Now, we just need to try it out.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!