The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Ready?Watch EA's E3 2017 event live right here at 3PM ET

The first E3 2017 event is upon us. Check this link at 3PM ET and we'll have the live stream for EA's big press conference. It's time to hear more about Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18/NBA Live 18, Need for Speed: Payback and probably a few special surprises.

It's going to be a busy week.What to expect at this year's E3

E3. It's the gaming world's equivalent of the Super Bowl, the Oscars and a presidential election rolled into one. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo stand out as the hardware heavyweights, while EA, Ubisoft and Bethesda lead the third-party-publisher tussle. Throw in Square Enix, Activision and the occasional Capcom appearance, and you have the makings of a truly special show. Did we mention the army of indie developers that show up too? Nick Summers breaks down all the rumors and teasers in the run up to E3 2017.

Coming soon.Windows 10 preview shows significant changes are coming

Insiders testing new versions of Windows 10 in the fast ring have a lot of new features to try out, including the application of Microsoft's new Fluent Design System to the Start Menu. Other adjustments affect Cortana and handwriting recognition -- it's one of the biggest updates yet, so take a look at all the new changes.

Welcome to WakandaWatch the new 'Black Panther' teaser trailer

We've seen plenty of futurist visions, but director Ryan Coogler is showing a slightly different kind of style in Black Panther. This movie will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February, so you have plenty of time to find out about the fictional African nation and technologically advanced society at the center of its story.

There's a lotWWDC 2017 recap

New iMacs, new iPads and so much more. We cut down the WWDC keynote to 15 minutes so you can get just the highlights, and you can check out all of our coverage right here.

And you thought the trade-in prices were a rip offGameStop confirms extensive credit card data breach

It appears that hackers compromised Gamestop's credit card processing systems for about six months. If you shopped there between August 10th, 2016 and February 9th, 2017, then expect a letter.

