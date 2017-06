It's a year late, but Crackdown 3 is finally landing on November 7th, right alongside the Xbox One X's launch. Just like before, the focus is on teaming up with friends and causing plenty of destruction in huge, open environments. This time around though, you've got Terry Crews by your side. The game looks great, with a cyberpunk-heavy cel-shaded style and more mayhem than we've ever seen before in a Crackdown game. But most importantly, it features some gorgeous explosions.