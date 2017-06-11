Zombies won't invade 'State of Decay 2' until spring 2018

As a refresher, the game is set a year and a half after the zombie apocalypse and centers on a group of survivors who were abandoned by the military. The people who remain from a refugee camp have to work together to keep the hoards at bay. From the looks of it, that's going to be a tall order.

When Microsoft Studios' State of Decay 2 finally hits Xbox One and Windows 10 though, it will be a "Play Anywhere" title. Buy that digital copy and you can play it on both your console and your PC. And yes, it's also an Xbox and Windows exclusive title. While you're waiting a few months to start your journey of survival fighting both zombies and the drama of being a non-infected human, have a look a new 4K trailer just down below.

