Intel wants to make competitive VR a reality

Intel and ESL have an additional deal that will see Intel's processors power both tournament PCs and behind-the-scenes systems.

It's an important move, but we wouldn't expect VR to match the popularity of conventional eSports in the near future. Multiplayer VR games are quite rare as it is, let alone titles that lend themselves to competitive play. And there's also the higher barrier to entry: you need both a VR headset and a computer fast enough to handle it. It'll be a while before the audience is large enough, and the costs low enough, that VR tourneys will really take off. Intel and partners just know that they have to start somewhere.