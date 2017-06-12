‘The Crew 2’ expands open-world racing to the air and sea

The middling reception to The Crew hasn't stopped Ubisoft from making a sequel. The open-world racing franchise returns with The Crew 2, this time with planes and boats throw into the mix. You'll be racing through 'Motornation', a fictional version of the United States which includes cities, forests and deserts. Think of it like Steep, Ubisoft's action-sports adventure game, but for motorsport. One minute, you'll be racing through New York City in a supercar, the next, you'll be carving through a swamp in a high-speed jet boat. You can't do the latter in Need for Speed, that's for sure.