'The Evil Within 2' will ramp up the scares October 13th

The announcement video hits all the creepy beats -- a lonely child in the woods, a burning house, a dirty bathtub, a dark hallway with blood on the walls, and a modern pop song remixed into a drawling drone. The story follows Detective Sebastian Castellanos as he attempts to save his daughter from a nightmare world of demons, fire and blood.

The Evil Within didn't exactly impress when it landed in 2014, and not just because fans expected too much of a legendary director. It emphasized stealth and action in a creepy environment, rather than committing fully to the horror genre that Mikami knows so well.

That said, the sequel looks polished and, yes, terrifying. Let's hope it plays that way, too.

