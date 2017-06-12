Show More Results

Image credit: Bethesda
'The Evil Within 2' will ramp up the scares October 13th

Acclaimed 'Resident Evil' director Shinji Mikami is back with more blood.
Bethesda

The Evil Within 2 exists and you'll be able to play it across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 13th -- Friday the 13th, that is. The series comes from Shinji Mikami, the director of the original Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4, the latter of which is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time, horror or otherwise.

The announcement video hits all the creepy beats -- a lonely child in the woods, a burning house, a dirty bathtub, a dark hallway with blood on the walls, and a modern pop song remixed into a drawling drone. The story follows Detective Sebastian Castellanos as he attempts to save his daughter from a nightmare world of demons, fire and blood.

The Evil Within didn't exactly impress when it landed in 2014, and not just because fans expected too much of a legendary director. It emphasized stealth and action in a creepy environment, rather than committing fully to the horror genre that Mikami knows so well.

That said, the sequel looks polished and, yes, terrifying. Let's hope it plays that way, too.

Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

