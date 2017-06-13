McDonald's uses Snapchat to hire millennials

McD's first launched the Snaplication filter, which shows you wearing a McDonald's uniform, in Australia back in April. You'll have to a record a 10-second video of yourself with the filter on and send it to the company. Once your video has been reviewed, McD's will send you a link to the application page also within the app, so you can formally apply for a job.

Unfortunately, a Snaplication doesn't take the place of a one-on-one interview, which begs the question: what is it for, exactly? While we can't say for sure whether sending one in gives you an edge over another applicant, the company says it'll take the videos into account. When the feature launched in Australia, the company's COO in the country said they're looking for "positivity" and "bubbly personality." We're guessing McD's will look for hints of those in applicants' 10-second video clips.

By the way, you may want to get used to encountering more of the fast food chain's hiring efforts in your apps. The company also has plans to use Hulu and Spotify to reach out to potential millenial hires, though it's still not entirely clear what kind of campaigns it's launching with those services.