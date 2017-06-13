A bonafide 'Pokémon' game is coming to the Switch

For months, Pokémon fans have been speculating about a possible Sun and Moon port for the Nintendo Switch. A version called "Stars" has been rumored since November, promising new creatures and high-resolution graphics. Is it actually happening? Maybe. During Nintendo's E3 spotlight, Tsunekazu Ishihara from The Pokemon Company confirmed that a new, "core" Pokémon RPG is in development for Nintendo's new system. It's being developed by Game Freak, the team behind the mainline Pokémon RPG titles, and "may not release for more than a year," according to Ishihara. "But we hope you'll look forward to it all the same," he said.

So is it Stars, or something else entirely? We're not sure, as Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi added cryptically: "What kind of Pokémon game will we be able to play on Nintendo Switch? I'm looking forward to it myself."