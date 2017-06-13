Relive 'Tron' disc battles when 'Sparc' launches first on PSVR

The title is notable not just as CCP's first game outside of the EVE universe, but as a rare example of an explicitly competitive VR game. You can play solo if you like (including spectating), but this is really meant for two-player duels. We wouldn't count on Sparc eSports tourneys, but this could easily give you a reason to don your VR headset well after the novelty of single-player experiences has worn off.

