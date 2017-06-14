'Gran Turismo Sport' is a blast even if you're terrible at it

It didn't take long for me to figure out how to properly handle the car I was driving (aka not crashing into walls), but that's probably because I had the brake and steer assist on. Still, even with that helpful setting on, I only managed to grab the 7th spot out of the eight-player race I played against other members of the media, including IGN, Game Informer and Polygon, to name a few. Thankfully for me, my co-worker was even worse than I was, so I managed to salvage my brief Gran Turismo career. Unfortunately we both let Engadget down and I won't ever forgive myself for that -- I'll stick to FIFA from now on.

Gran Turismo Sport is set to arrive this fall for PlayStation 4, and you can bet I plan to make a fool of myself again when that happens.

