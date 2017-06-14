'Shadow of the Colossus' was rebuilt from the ground up for PS4

The asset re-do isn't completely surprising. The developer, Bluepoint, had already produced a more straightforward remaster for the PS3. Also, there's the simple matter of age: a 2005-era PS2 game just isn't going to look great on your 4K TV without an overhaul. While it's easy to feel burned out by wave after wave of game remasters, this is fresh enough that it could be worth a look even if you can still play an original copy.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!