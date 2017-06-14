The Morning After: Wednesday, June 14th 2017

The sequel the series deserves is coming to Nintendo Switch.

'Metroid' is really, truly back

Oh boy. We thought Nintendo's E3 showcase would center entirely on Super Mario Odyssey, but it had another bombshell for us. A decade after the last main title, Metroid is truly coming back. We're getting Metroid Prime 4.

Cut the rope.Intel's HTC Vive add-on offers the best wireless VR connection we've seen

Meet DisplayLinkXR, the WiGig-based setup that uses those gigabit data speeds to connect your PC and VR headset wirelessly. We still don't know how much it will cost or when it will be available, but the technology is impressive. No matter how ridiculous the action got in Space Pirate Trainer, Devindra Hardawar reports that it was indistinguishable from his wired HTC Vive setup at home.

Something to look forward to?

The Xbox One X is aspirational in the purest sense of the word

The Xbox One X is the world's most powerful console (even though we didn't see one in operation as all demos were running on the white dev kits), but to get the most out of it, you'll probably need to make some upgrades. Beyond the box itself, you'll want an HDR-compatible 4K TV, and Dolby Atmos-ready audio system. Of course, if you're buying one, you probably already have that stuff and are just waiting to plug it all in.

Time to dust off those old carts, just leave E.T. where it is.Atari 2600 fans get the revival console they deserve

If you want to play retro Atari 2600 games, there's plenty of options, but a new console offers support for the original cartridges with all the modern day perks. The RetroN 77 plays most, if not all, of the original game cartridges in glorious 1080p, at a modern aspect ratio right out of the box.

Hunt to your heart's content early next year.'Monster Hunter: World' is the series' first worldwide unified release

Monster Hunter X sold 3.2 million copies in roughly its first month, and while the series hasn't been nearly as popular here in the States, however that could change early next year when the newest title, Monster Hunter: World, drops worldwide, all at the same time.

Huh, is there a reason you might be shopping for a new TV?

Vizio's color-rich M- and P-series 4K TVs go on sale

Right on time, Vizio announced that its new M- and P-series Ultra HD sets are arriving on store shelves. You can run down to Best Buy or Walmart or wherever and check them out for yourself before bringing them home to feather your Xbox One X (or PS4 Pro, or Switch... we guess) nest.

New console. New worlds. New hat.

'Super Mario Odyssey' comes to the Switch October 27th

When Nintendo teased Odyssey as a refreshing return to form, it didn't give us a lot to go on. We knew Mario would explore an Earth-like metropolis named New Donk City. We knew he could dance. We knew he had a magic hat. Now, we know when we'll be able to play it all: Today at E3, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Odyssey would launch on October 27th. (And we got to play it: hear our thoughts on it very soon.)

