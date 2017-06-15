Amazon’s Dash Wand lets you order groceries with your voice

The Amazon Dash Wand integrates with Alexa to help you out in the kitchen -- you can convert measurements, find recipes and buy ingredients you've run out of. All you have to do is press the button and speak or scan a barcode, and your wish is the Dash's command. The device is also water resistant, so it can handle living in a busy kitchen, and is magnetic.

The price and perks are where the Amazon Dash Wand really shines, though. It retails for $20 and is only available for Prime members. But currently, there's a promo that snags you a $20 Amazon credit after you register the device. What's more, after buying the Dash Wand, you get a 3-month trial of AmazonFresh (normally $14.99 per month) if you live in Seattle, Northern California, Southern California, New York or Philadelphia, where the service is currently available.

It seems a little silly to buy something in order to make it easier to buy other things, but at a price of basically free, it's hard to argue with the Amazon Dash Wand. Amazon's doing a smart thing with this little device, giving Prime customers a low-risk way to try out Alexa and, possibly, buy more Amazon devices in the future.