Lyft relies on autonomous EVs to meet climate impact goals

It's an impressive goal that's relying heavily on automakers to step up and actually build these vehicles. While Lyft recently partnered with Nutonomy to help bring autonomous vehicles to the company's network, it'll still be automakers that'll have to deliver.

Fortunately, Lyft's 2025 timeline to have "at least 1 billion rides per year using electric autonomous vehicles" is in line with what the automotive world is promising. At least for highly autonomous electric vehicles coming to market. It also helps that the company has a substantial investment from GM, which has been working to get its all-electric Chevy Bolt ready for an autonomous future.



Still it's good to know that Lyft is thinking about how it affects the environment and I'm sure the timing has nothing to do with Uber's internal shenanigans.