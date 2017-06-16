'Circle of Saviors' made me equal parts hero and dweeb

You can see how I fared above. I was no savior, but at least there was a crowd there to watch me fail. The game is already running in Tokyo arcade arenas, and it appears the company is looking to set up Circle of Saviors in places beyond Japan -- it explains why the team made the trip to LA. The challenge will be finding entertainment centers with both the space and willingness to set up dedicated green-screen areas for one hilarious, but relatively simple, title.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!