'Vampyr' is more about who you kill than how you do it

The real twist, other than the game's post-World War I atmosphere, is how relationships between each character in the game exist and are affected by Reed's actions. A section we saw that's not in the trailer below showed Reed interrogating a man who, as it turned out, was a serial killer with numerous victims. His crimes gave Reed more reason to consider sacrificing him for his blood, however, another option was to kill his adopted mother, who, while innocent of murder, had better quality blood that would give Reed more XP. Another thing to think about is that when you drink someone's blood, you gain access to their memories, and with many situations to investigate that may come in handy.

The section ended with the same choice shown in the video, with Reed choosing what to do about a fellow vampire who he suspects of attacking a man at the hospital, putting everyone at risk. Of course, choosing who to kill and who to spare will change things for everyone in the world of Vampyr, and may help this tile break out of the action-game pack when it arrives this fall on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.