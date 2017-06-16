Glenn Close to star as a zombie in an Amazon pilot

Since her last television series Damages ended in 2012, Close has not appeared on the small screen, instead working on film and theater. Sea Oak would be her first TV project as a series regular in five years, which is a big score for Amazon. So far, the streaming company has only ordered a pilot episode of the show, which was written by novelist George Saunders. An air date has not been announced.

This is the latest in a series of big-name projects that Amazon has developed lately. In April, the company ordered two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a series written and directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. It also tapped Oscar-winning writer and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins for an adaptation of The Underground Railroad, and even earned an Emmy nomination for its behind-the-scenes NFL documentary series.