'Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite' and 'Mega Man' at E3 2017

Other than an impressive Monster Hunter World preview, the Capcom booth at E3 2017 is also home to demos for two big releases due later this year. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 picks up where the first bundle left off, jumping into the 16-bit era with Mega Man 7, 8, 9 & 10. The pack will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC August 8th for $20, and gamers who need an extra dose of nostalgia can dive into the archives of artwork or just play their favorite tracks.

For a more modern touch, the booth also has Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite on display. This iteration reverses the change 3v3 hero teams introduced with Marvel vs. Capcom 2, going back to a 2-on-2 tag team format. The story mode I played is also available now as a free demo on PS4 and Xbox One, where players can use the new Infinity Stones against Ultron's minions. The new game has been criticized for its art style and smaller roster of characters -- we could use most of the 24 it will launch with, far fewer than the 48 in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Check out out game play above, along with two trailers embedded below.