Verizon's first LTE-only handset is an LG flip phone

Its specs underline that it's definitely not something for those expecting everything an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy S8 can offer. The Exalt has an unnamed 1.1 GHz Snapdragon processor, a 3-inch WQVGA screen, a 5-megapixel camera, text-to-speech function, up to six hours of battery life, 8GB of storage and support for microSD cards up to 32GB. For people who just want a phone that makes clear voice calls, though, it could be more than enough. Since its calls go through Verizon's LTE network, it takes advantage of the carrier's HD Voice feature that delivers high-resolution sound.

LG's Exalt LTE is available from Verizon's website right now for $7 a month for two years or $168 up front. If it successfully entices feature phone lovers into upgrading, then the carrier can finally dedicate its CDMA network to powering internet of things devices.