Elon Musk says Los Angeles is open to using his traffic tunnels

As Musk observes, though, the technology is the easy part... it's the legal clearance that's hard. The Boring Company will need extensive permits if it's going to create a whole grid of high-speed tunnel transports underneath LA, and it'll be no mean feat to convince officials that such an ambitious project should go ahead. Still, this is a start. And when LA is both highly dependent on cars and infamous for its traffic, the city might be receptive to some audacious ideas.

Promising conversations with @MayorOfLA regarding tunnel network that would carry cars, bikes & pedestrians. Permits harder than technology. https://t.co/0dxrXBOOWy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2017



