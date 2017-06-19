What's on TV: 'Better Call Saul,' 'Fargo' and 'Silicon Valley' finales

Now that the NBA/NHL finals and E3 are all over, it's time to say goodbye to a few other shows for the season, as Better Call Saul, Fargo and Silicon Valley all air season finale episodes this week. Premieres include Netflix's women's wrestling series GLOW, season two of Preacher and Queen Sugar and another new series in The Mist on Spike TV. Gamers have a slew of new options too, as the Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood and Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Mini Golf expansions arrive, while sports fans can tune-in to the NBA Draft. On Blu-ray, there's Life, which is available in Ultra HD, plus a new complete boxed set for anime series The Big O. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Life (4K)
- The Big O: Complete Collection
- Joe Versus the Volcano
- The Naked Gun: Trilogy collection
- Lawnmower Man
- Car Wash
- Marseille Trilogy (Criterion)
- A Million Ways to Die
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (PS4, PC)
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court (PC)
- Dungeon Defenders II (Xbox One, PS4)
- MXGP3 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Mini Golf DLC (Xbox One, PC)
- Nex Machina (PS4, PC)
- Dead By Daylight (Xbox One, PS4)
- Cave Story (Switch)
- God Wars: Future Past (PS4)
- Mighty No.9 (Xbox 360)
- Broken Age (Xbox One)
- Get Even (PS4, PC)
- Micro Machines World Series (PS4, Xbox One)
- Chess Ultra (Xbox One)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance?, Fox, 8PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
- Superhuman, Fox, 9PM
- Women Who Kill, A&E, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9PM
- The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, NBC, 10PM
- #Murder, TV One, 10PM
- Better Call Saul (season finale), AMC, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- Better Call Saul: Talking Saul, AMC, 11PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- Amar Akbar & Tony, Netflix, 3AM
- Rory Scovel Tries Stand-up for the First Time, Netflix, 3AM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Downward Dog, ABC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie, CW, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Queen Sugar (season premiere), OWN, 10PM
- Wrecked (season premiere), TBS, 10PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior, USA, 10PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus and Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- Little Big Shots (series premiere), NBC, 8PM
- Straight/Curve, Epix, 8PM
- Dirty Dancing, ABC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Big Star Little Star, USA, 9PM
- The F Word with Gordon Ramsey, Fox, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Queen Sugar, Own, 10PM
- Fargo (season finale), FX, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth (summer premiere), ABC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle (season premiere), Spike TV, 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Nobodies (season finale), TV Land, 10PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30PM
- Bong Appetit (season finale), Viceland, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- The New Classroom, Viceland, 12AM
Thursday
- NBA Draft 2017, ESPN, 7PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8PM
- Boy Band (series premiere), ABC, 8PM
- Hollywood Game Night (season premiere), NBC, 8PM
- The Wall (season premiere), NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel, PBS, 9PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9PM
- King of the Road, Viceland, 9PM
- The Mist (series premiere), Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift (season premiere), NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show (series premiere), ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10PM
- American Boyband, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- GLOW (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Free Rein (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, Netflix, 3AM
- You Get Me, Netflix, 3AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 8PM
- The Originals (season finale), CW, 8PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Tanked, Animal Planet, 10PM
- Playing House (season premiere), USA, 11PM
Saturday
- Nitro Circus, NBC, 8PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 9PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- In an Instant, ABC, 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- F1 Azerbaijan GP, NBC Sports Network, 9AM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- 2017 BET Awards, 8PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30PM
- Power (season premiere), Starz, 9PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (season finale), CNN, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester, PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 9PM
- Preacher (season premiere), AMC, 10PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10PM
- Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Silicon Valley (season finale), HBO, 10PM
- United Shades of America (season finale), CNN, 10PM
- Prime Suspect (series premiere), PBS, 10PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
(All times listed are ET)