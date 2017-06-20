Amazon is the latest to offer clothes-by-mail to try on at home

With Prime Wardrobe, you can pick out a number of items, including clothes, shoes, and accessories. Once you have at least three, Amazon will send them to you and you'll have a week to try them on and decide what you like. Whatever you don't want, you can send back for free and you're only charged for what you keep. If you keep at least three things, you'll get 10 percent off; and you'll get 20 percent off if you keep at least five.

This service is similar to popular fashion companies like Stitch Fix, Trunk Club and DailyLook Elite, which deliver a selection of items to your door. But with those, a stylist picks out what's sent to you based on information you've provided about your fashion preferences. And each of those companies charge a styling fee that counts towards your purchase if you choose to buy something. Stitch Fix is on the lower end, charging $20 while DailyLook Elite's fee is $40.

Amazon's other fashion-centric moves could work well with this service. Once you get your items, you can use Echo Look to take a quality selfie and Amazon's Outfit Compare to figure out which looks are more stylish. Prime Wardrobe is currently in beta, but you can get a notification when it launches.