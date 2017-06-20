Amazon UK adds Dash buttons for beer and batteries

It's already pretty easy to find and purchase products on Amazon, thanks to a wide array of apps and additional hardware like the Echo and grocery scanner. However, Dash buttons make things even simpler. Fix one to the fridge and every time you run out of your favourite home product, hit the button and it'll instantly re-order what you're after. In the US, the program is already two years old and spans over 250 different products, but in the UK, where the program isn't yet a year old, things are a little more sparse. That changes somewhat today with the addition of 20 new products that range from batteries and beer, to coffee and vitamins.
Amazon's expanded selection includes major brands like Duracell, Glade, Heineken, Mentos, Mr. Muscle, Tassimo, Wellman and Wellwoman (full list below). Like the buttons that preceded them, they cost £4.99 but Amazon says it will refund the same amount after their first press, essentially making them free.
As part of its announcement, Amazon also confirmed what Brits have been dying to re-order. Toilet paper is the most popular Dash button to date, no doubt pleasing Andrex, with Finish dishwasher tablets and Ariel washing capsules coming in second and third. At least now alcohol, mints and additional coffee pods have been added to the line-up, you might be able to enjoy some of the things you buy, rather than just using them to keep on top of chores.
Full list: Aquarian, Dad's Root Beer, Duracell, Eukanuba, Glade, Heineken, Hycell, IAMS, Joseph Joseph, Kiwi, L'Or, Mentos, Mr. Muscle, Perfect Fit, Perfectil, Regina, Scott, Tassimo, Wellman, Wellwoman.