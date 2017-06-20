Twitch and Blizzard partner for broadcasts and 'Overwatch' loot

Twitch promises similar treatment for other Blizzard games including Heroes of the Storm and Hearthstone, which will start In August and September, respectively. This partnership goes back pretty far. According to Twitch, StarCraft II was one of the big inspirations for building the broadcasting service. As such, Twitch will be the official third-party broadcasting partner for some 20 Blizzard tournaments for its competitive games like Hearthstone, Overwatch and StarCraft II. More than that, Blizzard showed off new expansions for the game from the TwitchCon stage a few years ago.

So, which are you more excited about, look boxes or the broadcasts? Hit the comments and let us know.