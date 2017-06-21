The Morning After: Wednesday, June 21st 2017

A powerhouse with a modest price tag.

Review: OnePlus 5



Building a great phone is hard enough, so building a great phone on a budget should be infinitely more difficult. With its fifth flagship, OnePlus makes it look easy. The OnePlus 5 is blazingly fast, with a surprisingly good dual camera and solid battery life. OxygenOS is a refreshingly light take on Android, too, and the phone's build quality seems top-notch. It's too bad that OnePlus' designs seem to be getting more generic as time goes on, and that the phone's screen doesn't pack the same punch as its competitors. Ultimately, despite some compromises, the OnePlus is both an excellent phone and an excellent value.

This month: a 1997 sim and an indie rogue-lite.

IRL: What we're playing in June

E3 might be done and dusted for another year, but every year there are dozens of great games released, all of which are available right now. Fittingly, our picks this month range from a 1997 sim all the way up to a game that was released just today.

Just ask for "jobs near me."

Google Search will help you find your next job

Say hello to your new recruiter. An update to Google Search on desktop and mobile means you can search for new employment with conversational queries like "jobs near me" and "teaching jobs." You'll then see a list of results from across the web, each of which includes the company's name, the role, the hours and when the job was posted. It's also got some AI smarts built-in to hopefully ensure a better hiring fit.

179 days to go.Travis Kalanick resigns from his post as Uber CEO



The same day Uber rolled out a way for riders to tip their drivers and promised 180 days of improvements, CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick succumbed to investor pressure and stepped down. After years of scandals, a letter from a group of prominent investors helped force the executive out, though he still owns a large part of the company and will continue to be a board member. Is that enough to turn the company's year around? Who knows, but with the company missing a CEO, COO and CFO there aren't many execs left to take the blame.

Prime Wardrobe is like Stitch Fix but without the stylist or the fee.

Amazon is the latest to offer clothes-by-mail to try on at home



Amazon's latest service, Prime Wardrobe, is trying to make online clothes shopping a commitment-free experience -- one of the few advantages brick-and-mortar stores still had on online retailers. With Prime Wardrobe, you pick out a number of items, including clothes, shoes, and accessories. Then, if you have at least three, Amazon will send them to you and you'll have a week to try them on and decide what you like. Whatever you don't want can be sent back for free and you're only charged for what you keep. If you keep at least three things, you'll get 10 percent off; and you'll get 20 percent off if you keep at least five. Buy in bulk: that's what Amazon is hoping.

Apple's anti-leaking efforts gets leaked.

Apple tries to clamp down on leaks with mixed success



For the longest time, Apple product leaks tended to come from the supply chain: a factory worker would send parts or a design file to accessory makers eager to get a head start on their next iPhone cases. You might want to rethink that assumption. In a leaked secrecy briefing (!), Apple's David Rice revealed that leaks from the company's campuses were more common in 2016 than those from suppliers.

But wait, there's more...