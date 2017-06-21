Emojis for zombies, T-Rex and Colbert are almost here

Outside of the emoji, the update also introduces a Bitcoin character and is more adept at handling less common languages or written requirements.

Don't expect to use all these new characters right away. Your device operating system will need an update to recognize them, and there's a good chance you'll be waiting a while. You'll likely have to wait until Android O to see them on a Google-powered phone, while the iPhone and iPad crowd will likely have to sit tight until iOS 11. There's nothing stopping companies from adopting the new Unicode pack, however -- it's now just a question of everyone getting with the program.