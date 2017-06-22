Show More Results

Image credit: Christophe Morin/IP3 via Getty Images
Facebook seeks to foster community with more group admin tools

One-step member approvals and removals are en route.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
8m ago in Internet
At Facebook's first Communities Summit, co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new direction for Community pages. Specifically how to run them effectively. The new direction mainly includes mod tools like insights into how and when members are active. There are also features en route for approving and rejecting member requests, scheduled posts and group-to-group linking so similar groups can see one another. When Zuckerberg mentioned that Facebook was making it easier to remove bad actors in groups, removing everything they've posted at the same time the member is kicked out, he was met with rapturous applause.

Beyond that, Facebook is changing its mission statement. The social network believes it actually has responsibility now, especially given its close to 2 billion user base. "Our mission: Bring the world closer together," a slide behind Zuckerberg read. There were plenty of other platitudes, but we'll spare you. Oh, and Facebook's next big mission is getting half of its users into communities, and will be implementing more AI and other initiatives to make that happen. So, get ready for more News Feed spam.

