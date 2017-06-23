Facebook’s latest app is designed just for video creators

In a bid to keep its creator community happy, Facebook announced that it's planning a whole new app just for them later this year. It's essentially a video creation app made just for its star broadcasters, who are also the same folks who are deemed worthy enough to use Facebook Mentions, an app only available to verified accounts owned by journalists, celebrities and other online influencers.

Just like Mentions, the new video creation app is said to feature access to Facebook Live plus a new "creative kit" that includes tools like special intros and outros to videos, custom stickers, custom frames and more. Since the app is geared towards celebs, it'll also have a Community tab, where the rich and famous can interact with their fans and followers on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

The video creation app was announced at VidCon, a place where video creators from all over the world flock to promote their show as well as to meet their fanbase and get new ideas. It's also a chance for video platforms to showcase their wares to attract more creators. For example, Periscope announced its Super Hearts program this week, and Instagram made it so that live videos can be replayed 24 hours later. YouTube, however, is still the online video destination to beat, with YouTube Red getting nearly 250 million views and a healthy roster of upcoming shows.