Nike’s SNKRS app uses AR to help you buy limited-edition shoes

Once you do that, a 3D model of the Dunks will pop up and you'll have the chance to buy a pair for yourself. There are also posters, like the one above, outside of Momofuku restaurants in NYC which can trigger the app's AR feature -- in case you're looking for a more adventurous experience. This seems to be yet another effort by Nike to combat bots, a powerful tool for resellers that's become a major problem in sneaker culture. Last month, the company introduce Stash, a way for people to unlock exclusive products in the SNRKS app based on their location.

The SNKRS AR functionality only works for iOS users at the moment, though Nike says Android support is coming soon.