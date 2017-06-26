AT&T is rapidly expanding its rural wireless internet service

As before, subscribers will shell out $60 per month for an LTE connection with 160GB of data ($10 for every 50GB beyond that, up to $200). They'll have download speeds of "at least" 10Mbps, which doesn't meet FCC broadband definitions but is miles better than dial-up or basic DSL.

The rollout helps meet AT&T's pledge to the FCC's Connect America Fund, which aims to bring high-speed internet to the countryside and other areas that ISPs frequently don't serve (often due to the high cost relative to the number of customers they'll get). However, it also dovetails with a Trump administration infrastructure proposal that promises more resources for rural broadband access. Don't be surprised if AT&T gets more of a helping hand going forward.