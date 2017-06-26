Lyft tries to make your rides faster with suggested pickup spots

This update to the app follows two last year that let Lyft riders change a pickup location after a ride was requested as well as pinpoint exactly where they wanted to be picked up and dropped off. An update in May allowed riders to begin scheduling a pickup up to seven days in advance. But the company is a little slow to offer the pickup suggestion option because it's something that Uber started working on in 2015.

Lyft's new service should make pickups more efficient for both rider and driver and it's being rolled out everywhere Lyft is available, starting today. Just make sure to update your app.