Tesco has a one-hour delivery service in London now, too

Tesco has today launched a new one-hour delivery option in London, after having been caught secretly testing the speedy service last month. Via the Tesco Now apps for iOS and Android, customers can order up to 20 products out of a 1000-strong selection from 8AM to 11PM (or from 9AM on weekends). For serious BBQ emergencies, you can ensure delivery within an hour for an £8 fee, or choose the two-hour option for £6 if you've still got a pack of sausages in the fridge. Within the app, you can also track the progress of the moped-riding Quipup courier entrusted with your supplies.
Tesco follows Sainsbury's in launching a one-hour delivery service in London. The latter supermarket's offering is also only available in the capital via mobile app, and carries a £5 fee for up to 25 items. Both are trying to compete with Prime Now one-hour deliveries, which has enjoyed a relatively unchallenged head-start. Amazon covers many UK cities and towns, offers more than 20,000 products in some places, and charges £7 for a 60-minute guarantee or nothing if you can wait up to two hours (though the catch is you need a Prime subscription to start with).
Tesco is starting out small by comparison, with the service limited (for now) to these central London postcodes: E1, E2, EC1, EC2, EC3, N1, N16, NW1, NW10, NW3, NW5, NW6, NW8, SE1, SE11, SW10, SW11, SW12, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW1, SW3, SW4, SW5, SW6, SW7, SW8, W1, W10, W11, W12, W14, W2, W7, W8, W9, WC1, WC2.