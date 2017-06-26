What's on TV: 'Crash Bandicoot,' 'Modern Warfare' and 'Okja'

This week Netflix is preparing to premiere its next big film, from director Bong Joon Ho (Mother, The Host, Snowpiercer) called Okja. It's also time for the return of two familiar video games, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is available in standalone form on the PS4, along with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that has been fully rebuilt, retuned and remastered. The latest Fast and the Furious movie is ready for streaming on-demand, while on TV it's time for a series finale with Pretty Little Liars, as well as season finales for Doctor Who and iZombie. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Fate of the Furious (VOD)
- Power Rangers (4K)
- T2 Trainspotting (4K)
- Trespass
- CHiPS
- The Pink Panther Film Collection
- Straw Dogs (Criterion)
- The Big O: Complete Collection
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4 - 6/30)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Xbox One, PS4)
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (PS4, Xbox One)
- Valkyria Revolution (PS4, Xbox One)
- Elite Dangerous (PS4)
- Danganropa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (PS4, PC)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4)
- Elite: Dangerous Horizons (PS4)
- Cryptark (PS4)
- Poi (PS4, Xbox One)
- AereA (PS4, Xbox One)
Monday
- Big3 Basketball (tape delayed), Fox Sports 1, 8PM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance?, Fox, 8PM
- Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
- 2017 NBA Awards, TNT, 9PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9PM
- POV (season premiere), PBS, 9PM
- Superhuman, Fox, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9PM
- Drone Racing League, ESPN2, 10PM
- Talking Preacher, AMC, 10PM
- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, NBC, 10PM
- #Murder, TV One, 10PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- Chris D'elia: Man on Fire, Netflix, 3AM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars (series finale), Freeform, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie (season finale), CW, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Queen Sugar, OWN, 10PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior (season finale), USA, 10PM
- Downward Dog (season finale), 10 & 10:30PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus and Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- Okja, Netflix, 3AM
- Big Brother (season premiere), CBS, 8PM
- Little Big Shots, NBC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis (series premiere), 9PM
- Big Star Little Star, USA, 9PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9PM
- The F Word with Gordon Ramsey, Fox, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Broadchurch (season premiere), BBC America, 10PM
- Cleverman (season premiere), Sundance, 10PM
- Queen Sugar, Own, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8PM
- Boy Band, ABC, 8PM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 8PM
- Battle of the Network Stars (series premiere), ABC, 9PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9PM
- The Wall, NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel, PBS, 9PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9PM
- King of the Road, Viceland, 9PM
- Zoo (season premiere), CBS, 10PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10PM
- American Boyband, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Gypsy (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals (S2), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Little Witch Academia (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Danger & Eggs, Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30PM
- Killjoys (season premiere), Syfy, 8PM
- Masters of Illusion (season premiere), CW, 8PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Tanked, Animal Planet, 10PM
- Playing House, USA, 11 & 11:30PM
Saturday
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series @ Daytona, NBC, 7PM
- Doubt, CBS, 8PM
- Doctor Who (season finale), BBC America, 8:30PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- In an Instant, ABC, 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- The Wrong Crush, Lifetime, 8PM
- Power, Starz, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester, PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
- Prime Suspect, PBS, 10PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
(All times listed are ET)