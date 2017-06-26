What's on TV: 'Crash Bandicoot,' 'Modern Warfare' and 'Okja'

This week Netflix is preparing to premiere its next big film, from director Bong Joon Ho (Mother, The Host, Snowpiercer) called Okja. It's also time for the return of two familiar video games, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is available in standalone form on the PS4, along with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that has been fully rebuilt, retuned and remastered. The latest Fast and the Furious movie is ready for streaming on-demand, while on TV it's time for a series finale with Pretty Little Liars, as well as season finales for Doctor Who and iZombie. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).