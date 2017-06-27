Zombie shooter 'Arizona Sunshine' invades PSVR

When zombie apocalypse VR game Arizona Sunshine came out for SteamVR and the Oculus Rift last year, it quickly became the game everyone name-checked when talking about good VR. The game went on to sell more than more than $1.4 million in first month after release. It also won the VR Game of the Year award from Upload VR. Now, the immersive shooter is headed to Sony's popular PlayStation VR headset on Tuesday, June 27th.
Developed by Jaywalker Interactive and published by Vertigo Games, Arizona Sunshine aims to put you directly into the action with both free-movement and teleportation navigation systems. You'll explore the post-apocalyptic southwest, searching for clues about other survivors and battling the monstrous undead along the way. You can also join up with a friend in co-op multiplayer or pull in three of your buddies to take on the endless Horde mode. The developers promise "next-level zombie mutilation," which isn't a phrase you hear every day, and a ton of realistic physics and particle effect systems.
The Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition will be 10 percent off through July 4th and will come with a free PS4 theme. It also can take advantage of the PS 4 Pro's extra power and can be used with Sony's aim controller, which is designed for precision shooting in PSVR games.