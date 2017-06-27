Zombie shooter 'Arizona Sunshine' invades PSVR

Developed by Jaywalker Interactive and published by Vertigo Games, Arizona Sunshine aims to put you directly into the action with both free-movement and teleportation navigation systems. You'll explore the post-apocalyptic southwest, searching for clues about other survivors and battling the monstrous undead along the way. You can also join up with a friend in co-op multiplayer or pull in three of your buddies to take on the endless Horde mode. The developers promise "next-level zombie mutilation," which isn't a phrase you hear every day, and a ton of realistic physics and particle effect systems.

The Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition will be 10 percent off through July 4th and will come with a free PS4 theme. It also can take advantage of the PS 4 Pro's extra power and can be used with Sony's aim controller, which is designed for precision shooting in PSVR games.