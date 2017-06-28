Revamped Twitch app streams live from your phone

Of course, there are plenty of updates for those content to sit back and watch. The Pulse discovery feed and the notification center finally made it to mobile, for starters. The interface should also make it easier to find those features, including navigation bars that promise easier access to mainstay features as well as swipe-based controls for picking videos or going back to a previous stream. You'll also see a dark mode for those nighttime viewing sessions, and instant playlists that you can access just by swiping down.

You might not see all these features right away, as Twitch doesn't expect everyone to get the new app until early July. When it arrives, though, it could shake up your expectations for Twitch. You'll have more reason to watch on your phone instead of waiting until you get home, but it'll also help Twitch in its quest to expand beyond game streams. It's also good news for broadcasters who'd rather not be chained to their computers -- they can go on a PC-free vacation without losing touch.