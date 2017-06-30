Facebook says high-frequency posters often share fake news

In an announcement, Adam Mosseri, the Facebook VP in charge of News Feed, said that the company's research shows that people who post more than 50 times per day are often sharing low quality content. Their posts frequently include clickbait, sensationalism and misinformation. The connection between fake news and high-frequency posters is strong enough that Facebook has just tweaked its algorithm to make those posts show up less often in others' feeds. The change should curtail the reach such links have throughout Facebook.

Facebook's fake news problem became an issue during the presidential election and fake news activity spiked around election day. Other attempts at reigning in false content include other algorithm tweaks and fact-checkers as well as rather empty additions like an educational tool and fake news flags.

The new change is limited to individuals, not Pages and will only focus on links to articles.