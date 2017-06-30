Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Nike confirms 'pilot' partnership with Amazon

Its SNKRS and Nike+ apps are expanding, and HyperAdapt 2.0 is coming.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
276 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers Engadget

Nike's Q4 earnings report is notable today because CEO Mark Fields confirmed reports that the company will start selling some items directly on Amazon.

In the US, we're executing a new pilot with Amazon with a limited Nike product assortment. As we do with all of our partners, we're looking for ways to improve the Nike consumer experience on Amazon by elevating the way the brand is presented and increasing the quality of product storytelling. We're in the early stages, but we look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot.

For Nike, part of the reason for the arrangement is so that it can help fight the distribution of counterfeit items, however, his comment about a "limited product assortment" leaves me wondering what exactly will be available on Amazon.

While we wait to find out more about that deal, Fields also mentioned more about what's in store for Nike later this year, including that its SNKRS app and Nike+ experience will be available in Europe and China. While the company's revenue topped $8.7 billion in the fourth quarter alone, the company made some $2 billion last year via its apps and website -- more than double the year before.

Products we'll see soon include HyperAdapt 2.0, a "delivering new forms in adaptive technology at more accessible price points," "never-before-seen technology in NBA apparel" and, of course, some new Air Maxes.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file