Nike confirms 'pilot' partnership with Amazon

Nike's Q4 earnings report is notable today because CEO Mark Fields confirmed reports that the company will start selling some items directly on Amazon.

In the US, we're executing a new pilot with Amazon with a limited Nike product assortment. As we do with all of our partners, we're looking for ways to improve the Nike consumer experience on Amazon by elevating the way the brand is presented and increasing the quality of product storytelling. We're in the early stages, but we look forward to evaluating the results of the pilot.

For Nike, part of the reason for the arrangement is so that it can help fight the distribution of counterfeit items, however, his comment about a "limited product assortment" leaves me wondering what exactly will be available on Amazon.