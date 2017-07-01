The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Who didn't see this coming?Fyre Festival founder arrested, charged with wire fraud

Remember Fyre Festival? The Instagram influencer-pushed, millennial-targeting Bahamas disaster from April? The FBI does, and now it has arrested the man behind it, Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland. He's facing a charge of wire fraud for allegedly lying to potential investors about how much money the company was making and his financial resources.

Zerg rush in 4K'StarCraft: Remastered' arrives August 14th

Blizzard has announced the release date and price ($15) for its upcoming StarCraft re-release. The remastered version will include the original game and its Brood War expansion, retouched with new graphics and audio (that can be toggled on/off at the press of a button) in Ultra HD, as well as a modernized multiplayer setup with matchmaking and leaderboards. Pre-orders are open now.

Newsflash: Nintendo likes making moneyThe SNES Classic is real and will launch September 29th

In another bit of nostalgia-fueled gaming news, Nintendo announced that it would follow up last year's NEC Classic Edition with this SNES version. The SNES Classic Edition will be another closed system, however for $80 you can expect controllers with longer cords this time. In the US, it will not only include hit games like Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero, Super Metroid, Mega Man X and Yoshi's Island, but also the never-released Star Fox 2 game. It's mostly good news -- unless you're hoping for an N64 Classic.

Every day is the same dayBad Password: The hot new cyberattack that's sweeping the nation

It's hard to tell which infection was worse: Tuesday's cyberattack itself or the race to write and publish something (anything!) about it, framing it just like the last "massive" cyberattack explosion to hit the whole world. Outside of Ukraine, columnist Violet Blue notes that Petya/NotPetya's next biggest hit was infosec Twitter. Take a look for some advice on how to interpret headlines during the (inevitable) next outbreak.

Its first iteration lasted from 1958 to 1973Revived National Space Council will guide Trump admin policy

As President Trump said to Buzz Aldrin yesterday, "This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don't really know. But it could be. It has to be something -- but it could be infinity, right? Okay."

Just in time for the holiday weekend'GTA Online' update brings new multiplayer mode and patriotic swag

Don't get left off of the new Dewbauchee Vagner supercar.

